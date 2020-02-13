Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PPC opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

