Pillar Price Reaches $0.0307 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $10,775.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.