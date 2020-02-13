Pinkcoin Price Up 63.3% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $10,633.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.01271647 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000805 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,678,566 coins and its circulating supply is 415,418,130 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

