Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 11,295 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 175.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $170.76. 825,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.16. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $180.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

