Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.82. 3,777,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.84 and its 200-day moving average is $349.12. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

