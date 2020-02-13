Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 4,213 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $207.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,492,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.76. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

