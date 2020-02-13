Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 4,354 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after buying an additional 535,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,093,000 after buying an additional 300,226 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,963,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

