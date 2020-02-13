Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 8,797 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.29. 299,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,415. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.2057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

