Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,053 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.19. 819,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,985. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

