Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 2,568,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,015. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

