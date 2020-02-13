Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,378,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,882. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $110.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

