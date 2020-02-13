Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB remained flat at $$30.93 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 825,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,339. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

