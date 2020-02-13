Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,529 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $655,917. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.23. 2,106,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.22 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

