Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 4,104 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,517,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $180,296,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 814.6% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 211,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,300 shares of company stock worth $30,982,543. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.44. 5,328,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

