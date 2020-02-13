Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 557 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $335.84. 3,000,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $337.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

