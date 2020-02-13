Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,256 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 1.33% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,051. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

