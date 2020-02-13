Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after buying an additional 217,165 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after buying an additional 342,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,268,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of D traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.