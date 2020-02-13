Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,298,000 after buying an additional 190,531 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $9,686,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in PepsiCo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 501,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after buying an additional 91,001 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,352,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,477,000 after buying an additional 406,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $146.47. 5,040,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $147.13. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

