Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.41. 1,055,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,790. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $223.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.