Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

