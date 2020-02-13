Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $170.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.49 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

