Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.83. The company had a trading volume of 368,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $164.22 and a 12 month high of $209.73.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

