Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,141. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.