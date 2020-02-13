Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.27.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.06. 1,088,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.83 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.