Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 286.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,936,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,674,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,633,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $169.27 and a 52-week high of $234.93.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

