Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in 3M by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.30%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

