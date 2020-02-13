Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 482,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,308,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.96. 704,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,334. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

