Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $579.76. The company had a trading volume of 279,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $578.41 and its 200-day moving average is $558.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Edward Jones cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

