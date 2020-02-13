Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

