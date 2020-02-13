Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 15,176 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 473.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after acquiring an additional 185,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,574,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,404. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

