Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,033 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $246.50. The stock had a trading volume of 285,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.19 and a 1-year high of $246.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

