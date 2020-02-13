Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 266 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alphabet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,514.66. 929,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,792. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,529.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,428.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,294.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

