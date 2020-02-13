Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 3,495 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $213.14. 15,379,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The company has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.81. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

