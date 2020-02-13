Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 5,889 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 839,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $183,255,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $242.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,515. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

