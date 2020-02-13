Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 6,098 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,754 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 419.1% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 28.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,157,000 after acquiring an additional 883,888 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,612,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,008,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

