Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 110,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. 2,572,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,996. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.