Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,475 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 83,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.83. 207,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

