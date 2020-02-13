Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 682.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 222.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 1,782.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of CLR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 5,808,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.