Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 782,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

