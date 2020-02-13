Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Schlumberger by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 1,333,497 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Schlumberger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after buying an additional 717,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $25,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,698,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.