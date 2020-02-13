Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,862,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 693,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after buying an additional 108,697 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $61.87. 202,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,385. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

