Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 28,782 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

