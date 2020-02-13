Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,624,595.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, February 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,584,695.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,286,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,307,390.00.

PINS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 17,189,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,111,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. Pinterest has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $509,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

