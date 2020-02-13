Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 62,500 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PINS opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

