Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,439 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $42,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,138. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $134.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

