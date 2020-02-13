Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,507.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,677 shares of company stock worth $3,275,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.