Piper Sandler Cuts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 526,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after acquiring an additional 483,652 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,153,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,634,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,112,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 389,102 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

