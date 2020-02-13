Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,646,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 236,370 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,375,000 after acquiring an additional 214,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $12,129,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.