Piper Sandler Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CL King began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $795.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 192,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

