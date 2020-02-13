PiplCoin (PIPL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $260.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $57,747.00 and approximately $260.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,171,297 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

